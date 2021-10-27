Why Volkswagen is Your Perfect Rainy-Day Vehicle Choice

Here in Houston, we know things can get a little dicey during the rainy season. From August thru October, we have to be especially careful about heavy storms and even hurricane activity. As much as we would like to avoid being out on the road during these times, not everyone has that luxury. If you plan on being out on the road during inclement weather, it's in your best interest to be in the vehicle that gives you the most control and the most comprehensive list of safety features on the market. You may be shopping around used car dealerships looking for that perfect rainy-day vehicle; however, you don't want to overlook the many Volkswagen SUVs that are available right now here at VW Cypress. Customers here near the suburbs of Northwest Houston are raving about how VW SUVs like the Atlas, Tiguan, and the all-new Taos are exactly what they need to handle slick roads during rough weather. Let's break down a few reasons why your next vehicle should be a Volkswagen.
What's Better Than All-Wheel Drive? 4Motion with Active Control
When people talk about the best drivetrain for dealing with slick, snowy, or muddy roads, you always hear them talk about all-wheel drive. However, all-wheel drive on a Volkswagen may not be the same all-wheel drive you've become accustomed to on your old pickup or SUV. The difference is 4Motion with Active Control. With the old guard of all-wheel drive vehicles, the tires will spin at the same time at the same rate. In snow, ice, or mud situations, you can still spin out in place with all-wheel drive. However, with 4Motion with Active Control, our all-wheel drive system measures the speed of each individual wheel multiple times per second looking for wheel slippage and loss of grip. When the 4Motion system senses that traction is about to be lost, it engages and sends up to 50% of the engine's power to the vehicle's rear axle so that proper traction may be regained.
Additionally, if an individual wheel on your Volkswagen SUV starts to slip, the Electronic Stability Control will slow down that specific wheel and send more power to the wheel opposite of it that has traction. This comes in handy quite a bit for drivers who are out on wet roads on a regular basis.
Another great feature with the VW line-up of SUVs is you can select the specific mode of driving you want for any given weather pattern or driving surface. Choices include: On-Road (for regular street/highway driving), Snow, Off-Road, and Off-Road Custom.
Additional Features for Inclement Weather
One other thing to keep in mind when shopping for VW cars for sale are the variety of other features that come in handy during rainy or inclement weather. Our current Volkswagen models feature rain-sensing windshield wipers, LED headlights with all-weather lights with low-speed corner-illuminating glow, and an automatic post-collision braking system. Newer models of VW SUVs such as the Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport, and Taos will feature the Volkswagen Digital Cockpit. You can think of it as your main terminal for the vehicle. It'll show you route guidance, your assistance systems, elevation, and much more. Even when it's pitch-black outside, the Digital Cockpit is well-illuminated and high-resolution for easy viewing behind the wheel. It's also totally customizable so you can see only the menus and statuses you want to see.
Advanced Driver Assist Features
The other big problem when driving in rain or sleet is visibility, and it can be extra hazardous if you're driving at night. It's worth noting that 21% of vehicle crashes were weather-related, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation's most recent ten-year study.
When you're out there on slick dark roads, you need all the help you can get. That's why the newest VW cars for sale come with a full suite of driver assist features that are made to give drivers a heads-up in the event trouble is lurking in the next lane over. They include:
- Dynamic Road Sign Display: View traffic signs, posted speed limits, overtaking restrictions, and warning signs, all from your Volkswagen Digital Cockpit. Even when you can't see the signs, our system will see them for you.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Nothing is more dangerous than attempting to change lanes when someone is in your blind spot, especially during a storm with low visibility. With Active Blind Spot Monitor, you'll be warned ahead of time if you're about to
change into a lane that's already occupied by another driver.
- Rear Traffic Alert: This feature comes in handy whenever you're backing up, especially during a low-visibility situation. You'll be alerted in the event any vehicles are detected behind you.
- Light Assist: Provides the optimum high beam visibility during low-light and/or low-visibility situations. There's nothing you need to do on your end. This feature automatically activates when you hit a speed of 37 mph.
Test Drive a Brand-New Volkswagen SUV Today!
Volkswagen SUVs aren't just made for bad weather days. They're meant for all 365 days of the calendar year. The best way to get familiar with any vehicle from the VW line-up is by getting behind the wheel and taking one for a spin. You can do that here at the VW Cypress dealership which is conveniently located at 19550 Northwest Fwy. in Houston.
