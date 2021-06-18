The New 2022 Volkswagen Taos Subcompact SUV Hits All the Right Marks for Houston Buyers

However, America's appetite for sedans has been waning in recent years, shifting toward a seemingly insatiable desire for SUVs. This trend is obvious to anyone who drives on Houston's many highways. Pickup trucks and SUV's make up nearly three- quarters of new car sales in the Houston area, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Seeing this shift in the market, VW has responded in kind. Ballooning in size, VW's model lineup has an SUV for every need: The 7-seater Atlas, 5-seater Atlas Cross Sport, Tiguan, and recently the VW ID.4 EV have been solid favorites among customers at Volkswagen Cypress, since their debut.
Volkswagen's newest SUV, the Taos, is sure to be another hit among consumers. This newly-arrived subcompact SUV is here to fill the gap in VW's SUV line-up.
"With the addition of the Volkswagen Taos we now have 5 incredible SUV's to off our guests," said Alex Garcia, General Sales Manager for Volkswagen Cypress, in North Houston. "The Taos is a strong contender to cars like the Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4, or Ford Escape, but with a better warranty, more power, and better fuel-economy."
Here are just a few of the reasons why Volkswagen's newest vehicle, the Taos, is an exciting entry into the subcompact SUV market.
The Size is Right
Ever since VW stopped producing Golf Sportwagen in the United States this past January, they had a subcompact-sized hole open up in their model lineup-and the new Volkswagen SUV, the Taos, is here to fill it. Smaller than the Tiguan, the Taos is appealing for those wanting a compact SUV with ample space for passengers and cargo.
Garcia said, "So many of our guests want an SUV but don't need the large size of an Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport, or even the Tiguan. The 2022 VW Taos offers just the perfect amount of space and passenger comfort. This crossover is perfect for heavy commuters, first-time buyers, or empty-nesters." The Taos is getting rave reviews from 3rd party auto magazines. According to Car and Driver's Mike Sutton, "the Taos has a huge back seat for a subcompact SUV, and its capacious and easily accessible cargo hold can swallow 25 cubic feet of stuff behind the rear seats."
Extremely Cost-Efficient
With the addition of the Taos to VW's SUV lineup, there is an SUV for every customer's need and budget.
Starting at $22,995, the Taos is an economical choice that meets almost any new car shopper's budget. And considering the Taos comes with one of the best warranties out there (4 years/50,000-mile (whichever occurs first) bumper-to-bumper limited warranty), the Taos is even more cost-effective.
The fuel economy of the Taos stands out as well, beating out most of its same-size competitors. The VW Taos is rated at 25 mpg in the city, up to 36 mpg on the highway, and 28 mpg combined.
Another great selling point is that even with its fuel-efficiency, the Taos does not sacrifice power. The 2022 Taos has plenty of get-up-and-go with the available all-wheel drive powered by an engine producing 158 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque.
Standard Tech and Safety Features
Not only is the 2022 Taos the right price, but it comes standard with incredible safety features and technology that would make even more expensive SUV's envious!
Depending on trim level, the Taos is available with such features as:
- Front collision alert and pedestrian detection with autonomous braking
- Automatic high beams
- Rear parking alert
- Blindspot and rear cross-traffic alert
- Lane-keeping assist
- Adaptive cruise control
- Travel assist steering in traffic jams
- Automatic post-collision braking
- Engine brake assist
- Electronic brake pressure distribution
- Hill hold and hill descent control
"We know our guests are going to be impressed with the safety features and technology in the Taos," said Garcia. "This is exactly the kind of vehicle that will hit all the right marks when driving in Houston."
Low Cost of Ownership
Recently, Vincentric, an independent automotive data firm, conducted a study to establish the best rankings for the lowest cost of automotive maintenance across many manufacturers and various models. Many Volkswagen models were at the top of the list.
The VW Jetta, Tiguan, Passat, Arteon, Atlas, and Atlas Cross Sport all received top marks for their low cost of maintenance. Plusat Volkswagen Cypress the 2022 Taos also comes with 3 years roadside assistance, available 24 hours a day, as well as 2 years Scheduled Carefree Maintenance! This includes the first two years of manufacturer-recommended maintenance intervals (two years or 20,000 miles, whichever occurs first)
The low cost of ownership for Volkswagen owners is a selling point for the new Taos. "The Taos models just arrived this month and we are already selling out of them," said Garcia. "We're offering as low as 1.9% APR on approved credit and a monthly purchase payment of $279/mo!"
With its perfect size, economical pricing, projected low cost of ownership, available all- wheel-drive, and pleasing on-road manners, the Taos is another compelling entry in Volkswagen's expanding SUV lineup. Check out the new Taos inventory at Volkswagen Cypress here. Due to new car inventory challengers nationwide, used cars are worth more than ever. Sell your car for thousands more than you expect during Volkswagen Cypress's SELL HIGH sale, and upgrade to the new 2022 Taos, or any other VW while supplies last, or upgrade to a new used car. Check out the new Taos inventory at Volkswagen Cypress here. Check out new and used specials here.