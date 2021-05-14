5 things to consider before selling your car

1. Personal Safety and Liability
When you sell your car privately, not only do you have to clean your car thoroughly, research a fair market price for it, and make sure it is in good mechanical condition, but you should take at least 20 photos of it so you can compete with all the dealerships who have their own used cars online. But that's not the worst of it; selling a car yourself means giving out your personal information to potential buyers. That means sharing your address, phone number, and email address, being available and responsive at all times, and allowing people to come to your home to test drive your car and often have a third-party mechanic verify its condition. Plus you have to deal with low ball offers, tough negotiators, and potential lawsuits if something goes wrong in the sale or with the car after the sale. In an effort to get a higher price for your car, you'll face more hassle and a much bigger safety risk.
2. Paperwork
Do you have a payoff? Do you know where your title is? Many customers prefer to trade their car into our dealership rather than selling on their own because at Volkswagen Cypress we take care of all the legwork and paperwork. We do this all day long, every day, so our staff is skilled and fast at tracking down titles, mediating the payoff with your bank, as well as thoroughly inspecting your old car and getting it ready for resale. This allows you to focus on the joy of getting a new car rather than dealing with all the stress of selling your old one.
Don't want to trade? If you're just looking to sell your car without buying another one, selling it to a dealership is still the most convenient option. At Volkswagen Cypress we are a KBB Buying Center, which means you'll get an accurate instant cash offer for your car based on KBB value, with absolutely NO HASSLE, whether you buy another car from us or not!
3. Price
Most people think they will get more money for their car if they sell privately, but if you consider all the time, energy, money, and stress involved, selling to a dealership can actually save you quite a bit of money. Plus as a volume dealership, Volkswagen Cypress can offer much higher trade values than you might think. We are always eager to grow our used car inventory, so offering higher-than-market trade value is a very common occurrence. If you're looking to upgrade, Volkswagen Cypress can also use your trade to offset the price of a new car. If the maximum value for your old car is your first priority, selling to a dealership can be your biggest advantage.
4. Tax Benefits
Speaking of saving money, did you know you are only required to pay sales tax on the difference between your trade-in value and the price of a your new car? When you trade into Volkswagen Cypress, we do the math right in front of you so you get the perfect balance of maximum trade value and maximum tax savings. This can mean hundreds of dollars in additional savings, something you'll only get from trading in at a dealership.
5. Expertise
Buying and selling vehicles is what we do all day long, every day. Dealerships are some of the safest, most highly regulated businesses in America. Not only do we abide by state motor vehicle laws, federal laws, rigorous advertising practices, and are licensed and bonded in every state, but automotive dealerships are subject to consumer protection statutes, consumer protection agencies, and state attorneys general. Selling to a dealership gives you the ultimate protection as both a seller and a consumer. At Volkswagen Cypress we are proud of our industry, and believe strongly in protecting our guests and our team members.
Buyers also tend to purchase from dealerships because the consumer risks are much less than buying privately. At Volkswagen Cypress, our guests experience a fast, fair offer from a highly professional, local business that is here to stay, assurances that are hard to offer as a private seller.
As we confidently declare in our motto, Volkswagen Cypress is a place Where Good Things Happen. For us this is more than a tagline, it is our purpose and why our employees build careers in our dealership. We want every experience to feel good to every guest. We work hard to be experts in our field and to create a personalized and positive experience for each guest. We look forward to earning your business when you are ready to sell your vehicle! Visit our website today to get an instant cash offer for your car in minutes or to shop our new and used inventory.