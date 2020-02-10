2 restaurant workers robbed and shot at high-end shopping center, deputies say

Armed robbers shot two restaurant workers as their shifts ended at the Vintage Park Shopping Center in northwest Harris County.

Deputies say the employees were standing at their cars after ending their shifts around 12:30 a.m. Monday at Mia Bella Trattoria.

The suspects walked up, demanded the workers' wallets, shot them both and took off.

One man was shot in the hip and taken to a Precinct four substation for help.

The other worker was shot in the hand and drove himself to the hospital.

Police are still looking for the robbers.
