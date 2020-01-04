Vigil held for man killed day after proposing to girlfriend

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5797393" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Alec Morrow, 20, was driven home from work Sunday morning in a dark colored sedan. Police say the driver shot and killed him in the front yard.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In the yard where Alec Morrow's family found him dying from a gunshot wound early Sunday morning, those who knew and loved him gathered in his memory.Marrow was a security guard who wanted to be a police officer one day. Saturday evening, his family said he proposed to his girlfriend and then his mother drove him to work."I keep thinking that I drove him to his death," said Ophelia Morrow, surrounded by those mourning her son's death. "Someone gave him a ride home, and killed him."There is an active investigation into his murder, according to HPD."Why would anyone want to hurt Alec?" his mother said. "He would help anyone, I saw it all the time."Among those he helped was Benjamin Rideaux, pastor at Anointed to Serve church."I lived with the family for a while during a hard time in my own life," Rideaux said. "Alec was like a brother to me. I learned humility from him. There was nothing Alec wouldn't do for anybody, for anyone."His mother met a couple whose son was taken from their apartment complex last year. "They told me Alec stayed with them until he was returned," she said. "I never knew that, but it's just like him."Looking out on all the people gathered in the front yard at the exact place where Alec died, his mother said. "It makes me proud that I raised him, and that's a comfort after losing him. I did something right."Anyone with information that could identify the person who killed Alec Marrow can make it anonymously by calling Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.