Vigil held for Cypress woman Sierra Rhodd who was shot in bed

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- Sierra Rhodd, the 20-year-old woman shot and killed while she slept Sunday, was memorialized by friends and family at a vigil on Friday.Candles burned in her honor and her father wore a shirt with Sierra's face on it.Hours before he was also shot to death, Mike Rhodd said his daughter was senselessly killed and called the shooters cowards.The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the suspects were targeting her 15-year-old brother.They're looking for at least three people involved in Sierra's murder, but the two male suspects who are believed to have actually fired the shots have not yet been arrested.Everyone at the vigil had high hopes that those responsible will be brought to justice soon.