Devin makes bold moves for Jenn, but is it too much on 'The Bachelorette'?

This week on "Playing the Field," we have a special guest joining us! Sophie Flay, a reporter for KABC-TV, joins Gina Sirico and Jen Matarese to talk about the latest "Bachelor Nation" news and recap episode 2 of "The Bachelorette."

This week on "Playing the Field," we have a special guest joining us! Sophie Flay, a reporter for KABC-TV, joins Gina Sirico and Jen Matarese to talk about the latest "Bachelor Nation" news and recap episode 2 of "The Bachelorette."

This week on "Playing the Field," we have a special guest joining us! Sophie Flay, a reporter for KABC-TV, joins Gina Sirico and Jen Matarese to talk about the latest "Bachelor Nation" news and recap episode 2 of "The Bachelorette."

This week on "Playing the Field," we have a special guest joining us! Sophie Flay, a reporter for KABC-TV, joins Gina Sirico and Jen Matarese to talk about the latest "Bachelor Nation" news and recap episode 2 of "The Bachelorette."

Click here to subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Click here to subscribe on Spotify

Click here to subscribe on iHeart



This week on "Playing the Field," we have a special guest joining us! Sophie Flay, a reporter for KABC-TV, joins Gina Sirico and Jen Matarese to talk about the latest "Bachelor Nation" news and recap episode 2 of "The Bachelorette."

Jenn Tran is in Australia with her 18 men and the first group date causes tensions to rise right out of the gate. Is Devin looking for opportunities to make a deeper connection with Jenn, or is he putting a target on his back with the other guys?

Jenn also faces her fear of heights and goes skydiving with Marcus.

Finally, the second group date has most of the men going back to the hotel disappointed, but Dylan gets a very special dinner with Jenn. Is he right for Jenn? We have some thought!

Also, the preview for next week looks explosive as Jenn apparently sends someone packing! We break it all down.