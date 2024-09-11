Jonathon dishes on where he stands with 'Bachelorette' Jenn

Jonathon sets the record straight on where things stand with Jenn after 'The Bachelorette'

This week on "Playing the Field" Ryan, Jen, and Gina get to catch up with Jonathon from "The Bachelorette." The third runner-up stole "Bachelor Nation's" heart and now, he's spending time with Jenn Tran. So, are they just friends? Is something more possible in the future?

Also, what's life for him post-"Bachelorette"? He's set to appear on "Bachelor in Paradise," is there someone he would like to meet?

Jonathon Johnson shares inside information about his time on the show and how it impacted his life.

Don't forget, "The Golden Bachelorette" starts on Sept. 18! We'll have an interview with Joan and a recap to follow.