Video shows attack at gas pump during robbery and stabbing spree

4th stabbing in less than 5 hours on the SE side. Police believe they are related.#abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/dePN5bHR11 — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) December 3, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- New video released Tuesday is showing a glimpse of a violent crime spree involving two suspects - one of them armed with a knife - that targeted at least five robbery victims, three of whom were stabbed.The video released by robbery detectives from Houston police showed the two suspects go after a man at a gas pump. While the victim tries to fight back, the suspects force the man to the ground. One of the suspects, who was wearing a bandanna and holding a knife, kicks the victim, while the other robber picks the victim's pocket. The pair then runs off.The video was captured just after 11 p.m. Monday at the Fernandes Food Mart at 6275 Griggs Rd. The victim told police his cell phone and wallet were taken. He also said he was stabbed.The Griggs Road attack turned out to be the fifth incident involving the two armed suspects that happened within a five-hour span Monday evening. In all, police said the robbers stabbed at least two other people that night.Authorities began their investigation when a man was stabbed during an attempted robbery at an apartment complex on Redwood just after 6 p.m.About 30 minutes later, the second incident happened near the Gulf Freeway close to Brays Bayou, where the victim was stabbed several times in the face and robbed.The third incident happened around 7 p.m. on Tipps Street, where a man was jogging through Mason Park. Police said the two suspects approached him, stabbed him and robbed him.The fourth incident happened on Beatty Street around 10:45 p.m. Monday. The victim told police that while he was in the laundry room he was robbed by the two men. Police say when the victim fought back, he was stabbed.Authorities said one suspect was armed with a knife while the other held a gun. The suspect with the knife is described as a Hispanic male who wore a white shirt. The other suspect, who was armed with a gun, is described as a Hispanic male in dark clothing.Police urge anyone with information on the suspects or any of the robberies to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to their arrests.