VIDEO: Robbery suspect punched to ground by smaller man

EMBED </>More Videos

A one-punch takedown at a Santa Ana Stater Bros. supermarket parking lot was caught on camera.

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, California --
A one-punch takedown at a Santa Ana Stater Bros. supermarket parking lot was caught on camera.

Santa Ana police said on June 17, suspect Jose Prado was loading up his truck with items he did not pay for when store employees confronted him.

Prado responded aggressively. As employees appeared intimidated by the suspect's size, a man in shorts and a brown shirt walked up and laid Prado out with one punch.

Prado got up and took off. Police said they are still looking for him and considering him a robbery suspect.

Authorities said they also want to talk to the man who punched him -- as a witness.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
caught on camerafightrobberyu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Accused bank teller: Getaway car was for trip to father's funeral
Aretha Franklin's funeral to fuse spirit with star power
Trespassers open fire at deputy constable at Motel 6
Suicidal boyfriend in doorbell mystery was no stranger to trouble
Judge orders couple give GoFundMe donations to homeless man
Gym tells woman she can't wear anti-Trump shirts
Police: 6-year-old made up story of being attacked by bullies
Potentially life-threatening mix up prompts medication recall
Show More
Man run over in bizarre fight involving trash and jar of urine
Ex-Enron CEO Jeffrey Skilling released from Alabama prison
'Dead dog walking': Here's how you can help this injured dog
Houston Texans win 14-6 vs. Cowboys in final tune-up
Celebrate the Texans victory with these freebies
More News