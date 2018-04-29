EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3404509" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Search is on for a suspect in attempted kidnapping in Harris County.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constables are searching for a man accused of trying to kidnap two women Saturday afternoon.Eyewitnesses captured pictures with their cell phones on North Bend Drive minutes after the accused attacker sped off.One neighbor said, "It's a random act."Deputies say a man forced a woman off her bicycle and tried to get her into his car. Neighbors say she was dragged down the street at least 100 yards.Neighbors at a garage sale ran to help her while others called for help."She fought and he drug her as he was driving. They ended up here in front of my house and neighbor's house. When he finally let her go and threw her out, my neighbor said she heard her head hit the ground really hard," said a neighbor who called 911.Just minutes earlier, Precinct 4 deputy constables had taken a similar report blocks away on North Vista.In that case, they said a woman was walking when a man matching the same description tried to force her into his car, but she fought him off.Precinct 4 searched the area throughout the afternoon."We are keeping our fingers crossed. They are canvassing the neighborhood. They are all throughout here. Sooner or later he'll get caught. Some of the neighbors seen his face and know what the car looked like," said Rickey.Investigators described the suspect as a thin built black male in his early 20s, bald and clean shaven. He was driving a dark gray or silver colored Toyota sedan with tinted windows and damage to the front right side.While neighbors are confident he will be caught, they hope it's before he has a chance to find another victim."That's scary. This neighborhood is not what it used to be. I won't be walking anymore except with my husband," said Shirley.Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000.