VIDEO: Firefighters rescue dogs trapped alone in burning home

EMBED <>More Videos

Ithaca firefighters rescued two dogs who were home alone when their home caught on fire.

By Bria Kalpen
ITHACA, N.Y. -- The day was off to a "ruff" start for two dogs when their home caught on fire while they were inside, alone.

Ithaca Fire Department responded to a 911 call around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday from a passerby who reported that they could smell and see smoke coming from the roof of a home at 113 Park Lane. An off-duty Newark Valley firefighter driving by also called in to 911 to confirm the house was on fire.

When Ithaca crews arrived at the scene, they went inside and found smoke and fire on the second story of the home. Firefighters immediately extinguished the fire and searched the home for any occupants. No people were found in the home, but two dogs were rescued and treated on the scene. The blaze was brought under control in about a half an hour, and no one was injured.

Firefighters stayed on scene until about 2:00 p.m. and helped salvage what belongings they could. Afterward, the building was turned back over to the homeowner. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and the dogs are safe, sound, and recovering from the incident.

Check out the video above to see Ithaca firefighters treat the two rescued dogs on the scene.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
dogsanimal rescueus worldfirefighters
TOP STORIES
Police search for possible bodies dumped in Clear Lake
School bus driver attacked by students in viral video brawl
Burglar caught stealing family dog from Channelview home
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
Man accused of gouging grandma's eyes out during fight
Lyft driver's family asking for prayers after DUI crash
Taco Bell employees fired after fight video surfaces
Show More
Oregon now has world's last Blockbuster store
Rice School teacher accused of touching young students
Former Houston Texan coaches at Ft. Bend Christian Academy
Alleged drunk driver had BAC of .210 before fatal crash
R. Kelly returns to jail for failing to pay child support
More TOP STORIES News