Ft. Hood to dedicate new memorial gate for Vanessa Guillen

KILLEEN, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of Vanessa Guillen is expected to meet with Fort Hood officials on Tuesday afternoon to work together on the design of a memorial gate that will be built in the Houstonian's name.

In a statement by Fort Hood's commanding general, Lt. Gen. Pat White III, Guillen's family was invited to the central Texas base to "discuss and review design concepts and survey a proposed site of a gate we plan to name in Vanessa's honor."

White added, "Their input is important for our final design that will come to fruition over the next few months."

According to Lt. Gen. White, the gate would lead to the 3rd Calvary Regiment area where Guillen served.

A news conference with military officials and the Guillen family is slated at Fort Hood soon. You can stream the live event in the video above.

Last month, four-star Gen. John Murray, along with other Army officials, stopped by the Guillen family home to speak with them as part of the ongoing investigation into her death.

Guillen was killed at Fort Hood after she went missing in April.

She was bludgeoned to death by Spc. Aaron Robinson, who killed himself on July 1 as police were trying to take him into custody.

Guillen's family has said Robinson had sexually harassed her, but the Army has said there is no evidence supporting the claim.

"They're still looking for the real reason why Vanessa was murdered," said Vanessa's sister, Lupe Guillen, said at the time. "The only thing we're looking for is real answers, real justice."

When asked if the Army officials relayed any new information during their two-hour visit, Vanessa's mother said they told her there is a new investigation underway, though details can't be disclosed.

She said military officials plan on releasing information at the end of November.

