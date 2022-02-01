award

Vanessa Bryant to receive 'Be Your Own Champion Award' for her leadership in sports

LOS ANGELES, California -- Vanessa Bryant will be recognized as one of the leading women in sports at an event during Super Bowl week.

Bryant, the widow of Kobe Bryant, will be honored at the third annual Sports Power Brunch: Celebrating the Most Powerful Women in Sports on Feb. 8 in Beverly Hills, California.

She will receive the "Be Your Own Champion Award" for her leadership through the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, the Sports Power Brunch organization said in a statement Tuesday.

The organization was founded to create a positive impact for underserved child athletes, in honor of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, who died in the helicopter crash that also killed seven others in 2020.

Other women in sports honorees include Los Angeles Sparks senior vice president Natalie White, EAG Sports management CEO Denise White and Terri Hines, executive vice president of communications at FOX Sports.
