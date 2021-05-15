Children line up to receive 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine at events hosted by Texas congresswoman

Join us today at my Children’s Day Vaccination Event! pic.twitter.com/5orJZxuSrD — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) May 15, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In Houston, children ages 12 to 15 had the opportunity to get vaccinated for COVID-19 through events held Saturday by Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.The effort to vaccinate children comes after the FDA gave Pfizer emergency use authorization for that age group.The first event was held at Heights High School on East 13th Street from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.Health experts with the United Memorial Medical Center were there administering Pfizer and Moderna vaccine shots.The next opportunity will be at Key Middle School at 4000 Kelley Street from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.While pre-registration is not required, attendees had to register on site.