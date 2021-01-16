Appointments canceled as southeast Texas counties wait on vaccine supply

Our primary message on vaccines right now is this: Be patient and stay informed. Keep up with the latest on https://t.co/2ukVnamSjm pic.twitter.com/p9ptqNthhI — Office of Judge Lina Hidalgo (@HarrisCoJudge) January 15, 2021

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Health Department announced it received more vaccine doses and booked 2,600 appointments in 16 minutes in order to vaccinate thousands of people this weekend at its site in Minute Maid Park, while surrounding counties are waiting for more vaccine doses from the state.UTMB Galveston told ABC13 a shipment of doses did not arrive on time this week, forcing it to cancel more than 6,000 appointments for people scheduled to receive their first dose of the vaccine.This is the statement sent to ABC13 on Friday morning:Garry Upton has two family members waiting to get their second dose of the vaccine through UTMB Galveston. He said he was one of many who tried to get an appointment for his first dose and even tried to sign up in Brazoria County, only to find out its supply was gone too."We see pictures of all these people getting shots," Upton said. "We're sitting here saying, where is mine?"Waller County Office of Emergency management said in the past five weeks, its department has received one shipment of 800 doses from the state."This is a supply and demand issue," Brian Cantrell with Waller County OEM said. "We really want our citizens to have it as they want to have it also. So the vaccine is allocated to the federal government. They come through the state, and then they go to these local providers. It's a little challenging for your Office of Emergency Management, not knowing how many vaccinations you can get. We continue to work through it and to make sure we're working through the process and as we do receive vaccinations, working with the public to make sure we can vaccinate as many people as possible."Harris County Public Health is also waiting on another shipment, but in order for it to open up a 'mega' vaccine site, it will have to know there is enough supply to vaccinate its population of five million people.The following statement was sent to ABC13 Friday afternoon from a spokesperson with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's Office:More information from the state regarding the vaccine rollout and reaching underserved populations is anticipated to be announced next week. Stephen Williams, the Director of Houston's Health Department, reiterated Friday that those who set up appointments at its mega sites do not have to reside within the Houston city limits.