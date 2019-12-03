USPS truck loses large crates of priority mail on I-69

CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) -- As many people rush to order things online and send gifts to family in time for the holidays, several crates of priority mail were found on the side of I-69.Police were responding to reports of the crates when they found two women attempting to pick up the mail and put packages into a truck.A witness says the crates burst through the back doors of a United States Postal Service truck and the truck kept going.The United States Postal Inspection Service has been alerted.Police reloaded the mail back into the containers and put the containers in a truck.