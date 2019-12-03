USPS truck loses large crates of priority mail on I-69

CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) -- As many people rush to order things online and send gifts to family in time for the holidays, several crates of priority mail were found on the side of I-69.

Police were responding to reports of the crates when they found two women attempting to pick up the mail and put packages into a truck.

A witness says the crates burst through the back doors of a United States Postal Service truck and the truck kept going.

The United States Postal Inspection Service has been alerted.

Police reloaded the mail back into the containers and put the containers in a truck.
