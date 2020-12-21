U.S. Surgeon General asks Texans who recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Data obtained by Eyewitness News shows clinics, hospitals, and pharmacies in southeast Texas are set to receive tens of thousands of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.
Sonia Bassett is a nurse practitioner with The Lady With The Lamp. The group provides medical care to homebound patients in Kingwood and Cypress. They're set to receive 100 doses.
"We're hoping to receive the vaccine by next week. We don't have an exact date yet, but we're definitely excited and happy to be able to support our elderly population that lives out in the community," said Bassett. "As long as we continue appropriate hand hygiene, social distancing, have a safe and effective vaccine, we'll hopefully allow people to get back to their normal lives."
Evelyn Malone-Hicks is a registered nurse and clinical operations director at IMU Clinic in Stafford. They're expecting 800 doses next week. They said they plan to offer vaccinations by appointment only starting after the new year.
"As soon as we were able to apply and see if we could get on the list to be one of the providers, we didn't hesitate at all," said Malone-Hicks. "We're very excited. We received information that we will be receiving it next week on a Wednesday."
United States Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams spoke to ABC13's Steve Campion on Monday in a one-on-one interview. He talked about his experience of receiving his first dose of the Pfizer- BioNTech vaccine last week.
"I had a little bit of a sore arm for a day or so, which is normal after a vaccination. I got that after the flu vaccine but no other side effects whatsoever," said Dr. Adams. "It was important for me to walk the talk. Not just as Surgeon General, and a leader nationally, but as an African-American man. I know there is vaccine hesitancy in many communities. I want people to know these vaccines were not developed with haste. No corners were cut from a safety or science point of view. These are vaccine technologies that have been around for a decade."
Dr. Adams told ABC13 people who've recovered from COVID-19 should consider donating their plasma. He urged people to go to "The Fight Is In Us" website and consider making a donation.
"People in Houston should know that right there in Houston they've led some of the studies on convalescent plasma," said Dr. Adams. "Any time your body is exposed to a virus it develops antibodies. These antibodies are how your body naturally attacks the virus, how you recover from the virus. Once you recover, those antibodies are in your plasma and they can be donated to someone else. That's called passive immunity."
