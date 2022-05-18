Sports

US Soccer reaches 'historic' equal pay agreement for men's, women's teams

EMBED <>More Videos

US Soccer agrees to equa pay for men's, wome's teams

CHICAGO -- U.S. Soccer reached an "historic" agreement that is said will achieve equal pay for the men's and women's teams.

There will be identical compensation for all competitions, including the FIFA World Cup.

U.S. Soccer said it will be the first federation in the world to equalize the World Cup prize money.

"This is a truly historic moment. These agreements have changed the game forever here in the United States and have the potential to change the game around the world," said U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone. "U.S. Soccer and the USWNT and USMNT players have reset their relationship with these new agreements and are leading us forward to an incredibly exciting new phase of mutual growth and collaboration as we continue our mission to become the preeminent sport in the United States."

"I am grateful for the commitment and collaboration of both the men's and women's National Teams and I am incredibly proud of the hard work that has led to this moment. Everyone who cares about our sport should share in this pride as we look forward to working together to grow soccer for generations to come," Cone added.

The two CBAs will run through 2028.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssocceru.s. & worldu.s. soccer
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man shot 2 women before killing himself in Galena Park, deputies say
Man with 2 felonies gets $2 bond after indictment delay, records show
3 Houston-area stores targeted by same jewelry heist, owners say
Family and friends say final goodbyes to Deputy Robert Howard
Pattern change brings more rain chances to the forecast
$1.8M worth of stolen electronics recovered in cellphone store raid
11-year-old has spinal cord fracture after drive-by shooting, mom says
Show More
Houston Rockets awarded No. 3 pick in NBA draft lottery
Suspect wanted in 3 Houston-area bank robberies, authorities say
Hotel clerk punched by robbery suspect who tried stealing her purse
Bonds set at $1M for mom, $250K for dad in 2-year-old boy's death
Survey shows crime, economy are top concerns for Houstonians
More TOP STORIES News