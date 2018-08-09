QUEENS, New York --Police have arrested a university basketball coach following a deadly punch on the streets of New York.
Jamill Jones, 35, an assistant basketball coach at Wake Forest University in North Carolina, turned himself into police Thursday afternoon.
He's charged with third-degree assault, but those charges will likely be upgraded.
Police said he knocked out 35-year-old Sandor Szabo of Boca Raton, Florida last weekend in Long Island City.
Szabo, who was in New York City for a wedding, was knocking on a car window because he thought it was his Uber.
Police said Jones got out and punched Szaabo. He fell to the ground, hit his head and later died.