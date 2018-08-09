Wake Forest University basketball coach charged in punch that killed Florida tourist

EMBED </>More Videos

Police have made an arrest after a Florida man was punched in Queens and later died.

Eyewitness News
QUEENS, New York --
Police have arrested a university basketball coach following a deadly punch on the streets of New York.

Jamill Jones, 35, an assistant basketball coach at Wake Forest University in North Carolina, turned himself into police Thursday afternoon.

He's charged with third-degree assault, but those charges will likely be upgraded.

Police said he knocked out 35-year-old Sandor Szabo of Boca Raton, Florida last weekend in Long Island City.

Szabo, who was in New York City for a wedding, was knocking on a car window because he thought it was his Uber.

Police said Jones got out and punched Szaabo. He fell to the ground, hit his head and later died.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
assaultattacknypdu.s. & worldfightNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found dead inside Texas City home after 911 call
23 rescued French bulldog puppies from Texas up for adoption
Houston H-E-B store closing its doors next month
Arkema case docs: Other plants moved chemicals out of town
Man bitten in apparent shark attack on Crystal Beach
These are three of the most dangerous sharks in the ocean
Family remembers elderly man beaten to death in Pasadena
Deshaun Watson to hopefully return to the game Thursday night
Show More
Beto O'Rourke brings senate campaign to Houston Friday
Man in wheelchair hit by an 18-wheeler in east Houston, police say
Elderly woman terrified after police accidentally raid her home
Pearland kindergarten teacher involved in horrific crash
Father shot to death by gunmen who stole his truck
More News