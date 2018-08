Police have arrested a university basketball coach following a deadly punch on the streets of New York.Jamill Jones, 35, an assistant basketball coach at Wake Forest University in North Carolina , turned himself into police Thursday afternoon.He's charged with third-degree assault, but those charges will likely be upgraded.Police said he knocked out 35-year-old Sandor Szabo of Boca Raton, Florida last weekend in Long Island City.Szabo, who was in New York City for a wedding, was knocking on a car window because he thought it was his Uber.Police said Jones got out and punched Szaabo. He fell to the ground, hit his head and later died.