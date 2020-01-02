Houston Methodist, major insurance company strike out on deal

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5612193" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A public war of words has ensued between the two entities. The dispute could impact you.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Negotiations have failed between UnitedHealthcare and Houston Methodist, meaning patients with that medical insurance could receive a very large bill for care from Houston Methodist doctors or hospitals.Both parties were unable to reach an agreement by New Year's Day, which was the deadline.That means if you're treated at Methodist, you'll be charged out-of-network rates.UnitedHealthcare and Methodist have been trying to come to a deal, but were at odds over contract renewals."If you're insured under United and you seek treatment in a Methodist hospital after January 1, 2020, they will not pay for you except at out-of-network rates, which means you could get a very large balance bill," Seth Chandler, a professor with the University of Houston Law Center, told ABC13 in October.The companies had been going back and forth publicly and sharing their sides of the situation, with both stating that they were working in the best interest of the patient.Houston Methodist claimed UnitedHealthcare reduced previously negotiated rates for how much they charge for care.As for UnitedHealthcare, it claimed Houston Methodist charged too much for services.Both sides sent statements to ABC13 about the failed negotiations on New Year's Day.United says it is open to continued conversations with Methodist. It also recommends patients undergoing treatment now should call United about continuing their services. The healthcare provider says those patients may be able to receive in-network rates for a limited time in the future.