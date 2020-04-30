Coronavirus

Unemployment benefits still yours if you choose not to return to work, Gov. Abbott says

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Gov. Greg Abbott announced the Texas Workforce Commission has issued new guidance to those seeking unemployment benefits concerning their eligibility should they choose not to return to work right now due to COVID-19.

Under the new guidance, Texans can continue to receive unemployment benefits throughout the COVID-19 response if they choose not to return to work for certain reasons as specified by TWC.

"As the Lone Star State begins the process of safely and strategically opening the economy, our top priority is protecting the health and safety of all Texans-especially those who are most vulnerable to COVID-19," said Abbott. "This flexibility in the unemployment benefit process will help ensure that Texans with certain health and safety concerns will not be penalized for choosing not to return to work."

Each unemployment insurance claim is currently evaluated on an individual basis. However, because of the COVID-19 emergency, the following are reasons benefits would be granted if the individual refused suitable work.

  • At high-risk: People 65 years or older are at a higher risk for getting very sick from COVID-19
  • Household member is at high risk
  • Diagnosed with COVID-19: The individual has tested positive for COVID-19 by a source authorized by the state of Texas and is not recovered
  • Family member with COVID-19: Anybody in the household has tested positive for COVID-19 by a source authorized by the state of Texas and is not recovered and 14 days have not yet passed
  • Quarantined: The person is currently in 14-day quarantine due to close contact exposure to COVID-19
  • Child care: Child's school or daycare is closed and no alternatives are available
  • Any other situation will be subject to a case by case review by TWC based on individual circumstances
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersaustintexas newscoronavirus helplost moneymoneygreg abbottcoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19 pandemicunemploymentcovid 19 outbreakjobscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Pregnant nurse caring for COVID-19 patients contracts virus
COVID-19 deaths in Texas hit single-day high day before reopening
Forum addresses COVID-19 impact on black communities
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AG gules bars, salons and gyms must stay closed
Houston mayor prepares for expanded business reopenings
COVID-19 deaths in Texas hit single-day high day before reopening
Body of deputy's daughter found in N. Houston apartment
NASCAR returns on May 17 without fans
Meth, high-caliber weapons found during raid at luxury condo
More victims possible in Ft. Bend Co. child sex assault case
Show More
Pride Houston events postponed due to COVID-19
Unemployed mother of 2 facing eviction during COVID-19 pandemic
Texas A&M devises plan to open campuses this fall
Teacher creating free marketing videos for businesses in need
Little League World Series will not be played this year
More TOP STORIES News