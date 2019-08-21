UHD student threatens violence on Snapchat after his class was cancelled: police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old UHD student upset over a cancelled class is accused of making a threat of violence against his university on Snapchat.Oscar Rincon, 19, has been arrested by Houston Police after receiving a tip from the FBI.Tuesday night, police say Rincon posted a threat on Snapchat while sitting inside a classroom."Last night, approximately 8 p.m., we were contacted by the FBI," UHD Police Chief Michael Benford said. "They were monitoring social media, came across a post by one of our students, he posted he was going to shoot up our building."Benford says UHD then called Houston Police, who went out to Rincon's home in southwest Houston.Rincon allegedly admitted to investigators he was upset his class was cancelled, so while he was in the classroom, he made the Snap.Police say Rincon maintains he did not mean the threat, and that he was upset in the moment."I never take threats like that jokingly, so we'll treat it as a threat," Chief Benford said. "Our goal was to investigate as quickly as possible to make sure we had all the facts."Rincon was booked into jail and is expected in court Thursday.Officers confiscated a 12-gauge shotgun from Rincon's southwest Houston home.Students who spoke with Eyewitness News Wednesday were shocked by the news."A lot of people taking that as a trend, like video games and stuff, and they don't understand the effect of it," said UHD graduate student Irene Norris. "That sucks. He's really (about) to spend time in prison.""Right now, I feel like they are welcoming incoming freshman and it feels safe right now, but with that, I don't know, for now, for sure if I see that on my Snap, I don't know," said new student Vini Diaz.UHD's police chief told ABC13's Miya Shay there was never a serious threat, but that the university takes every threat seriously.