Students gather to protest conservative filmmaker Matt Walsh's appearance at University of Houston

The Young Conservatives of Texas' UH chapter hosted a screening of Walsh's documentary "What is a Woman," which trans activists argue goes too far and attacks their community.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A large crowd gathered at the University of Houston to protest an appearance by Matt Walsh, a conservative speaker and filmmaker deemed controversial.

The students were spotted just outside the university's student center, where a screening took place for Walsh's new documentary titled "What is a Woman," which looks at gender ideology.

The UH chapter of the Young Conservatives of Texas hosted the event and said they wanted to provide content and events that people find informative.

Trans activists, however, argue that the film goes too far and attacks people like them.

"I mean, I think it's cool. I think people should make their voices heard," a student said.

UH officials told ABC13 the speaker was invited to campus by a registered student organization.

The university said its policy does not approve or deny expressive activity based on the content or viewpoint of the speaker.

After the screening, Walsh tweeted, in part, "Hundreds of trans activists and Antifa showed up to our screening tonight but had no effect at all. We packed the house and had a great event."