A Houston Uber driver says he spent the last 10 hours being tortured by carjackers.The victim, who wants to keep his identity private due to safety, says this all started around 9 p.m. Sunday night.He tells ABC13 he was driving along Richey Road when he was pinned in by two vehicles."An SUV swerved in front of me, cut me off, and another car bumped me from the back. They blocked me in," the victim said.He says the suspects held him at gunpoint, made him get in the backseat and then used his shirt to blindfold him.According to the Uber driver, the men also started yelling at him in Spanish and told them they wanted money.He says the suspects also tortured him with a board that possibly had nails in it, leaving him with scratches all over his head and body.The victim tells Eyewitness News he was finally released from the backseat at Richey and Ella around 7 a.m. That's when he was told to turn around and get on his knees."I never thought I would see my family again, man. I thought it was over for me," the victim said.The suspects then drove off.The man's wife says she was calling him all night and was shocked to see him like that when he returned home."I was just like, 'I'm so sorry that happened.' I just started crying. I was like. 'Thank you Jesus that they didn't kill you,'" she said.The victim says he and his wife just moved to Houston from New Orleans. He became an Uber driver to help make ends meet.He describes one of his abductors as having a spade tattoo under one eye and a joker tattoo under the other eye.The sheriff's office is still investigating.