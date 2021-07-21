Houston's annual Turkey Trot to return to in-person event this year

Thousands normally take to the streets each year during the race, and this year will be a return to in-person participation.
"We are thrilled to return to our live event, and we look forward to seeing all of your smiling faces," organizers said in a statement.
Runners will take off from the corner of Post Oak and Westheimer in the Galleria area on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 25. They'll compete in a 10K, a 5K, and there's also a kids run planned for this year with a distance of approximately 1K.
The BakerRipley Turkey Trot supports "nearly 600,000 men, women, children and seniors earn, learn, and belong," organizers said.
You'll almost surely see some participants in costumes fit for the season (like turkeys!)
Usually, the weather is beautiful during the event, but if this year is different, have no worries. The Turkey Trot is a 'rain-or-shine' event, though organizers can cancel if the weather threatens participants' safety. Since proceeds benefit the BakerRipley non-profit, no refunds will be given if that happens.
Registration starts at $15 for kids and seniors, and prices go up for other events and race classes. You can register for the 2021 BakerRipley Turkey Trot here.