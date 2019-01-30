Hidden tunnel leading to Florida bank uncovered during sinkhole investigation

The FBI is investigating after an underground tunnel was discovered leading to a bank near a South Florida shopping center.

PEMBROKE PINES, Florida (KTRK) --
Drivers in Florida thought they were running over a pothole, but it turned out to be a hidden underground tunnel.

Police found it after drivers reported hitting a large hole.

Authorities believe the tunnel may lead to a nearby bank.

The entrance to the hole was covered by a piece of wood and it stretched nearly 50 yards.

The FBI has joined in on the investigation.
