PEMBROKE PINES, Florida (KTRK) --The FBI is investigating after an underground tunnel was discovered leading to a bank near a South Florida shopping center.
Police found it after drivers reported hitting a large hole.
Authorities believe the tunnel may lead to a nearby bank.
The entrance to the hole was covered by a piece of wood and it stretched nearly 50 yards.
