Judge denies Trump's bid to have classified documents case tossed based on Presidential Records Act

A federal judge has denied former President Donald Trump's attempt to throw out his classified documents case based on the Presidential Records Act.

A federal judge has denied former President Donald Trump's attempt to throw out his classified documents case based on the Presidential Records Act.

A federal judge has denied former President Donald Trump's attempt to throw out his classified documents case based on the Presidential Records Act.

A federal judge has denied former President Donald Trump's attempt to throw out his classified documents case based on the Presidential Records Act.

A federal judge has denied former former President Donald Trump's attempt to have his classified documents case dismissed based on the Presidential Records Act.

Trump's attorneys had argued, as part of four motions filed in the case, that Trump should have been able to have custody of the documents in question, even after he was president, due to the Presidential Records Act.

Donald Trump arrived in Florida ahead of a historic federal court appearance on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the J

Judge Aileen Cannon last month denied another of Trump's motions seeking to dismiss the case based on unconstitutional vagueness.

The former president has also sought dismissal on the ground of presidential immunity, and on claims that Jack Smith's appointment as special counsel was unlawful.

Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to reporters Friday, June 9, 2023, in Washington. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Trump pleaded not guilty last June to 37 criminal counts related to his handling of classified materials, after prosecutors said he repeatedly refused to return hundreds of documents containing classified information ranging from U.S. nuclear secrets to the nation's defense capabilities, and took steps to thwart the government's efforts to get the documents back.

Trump has denied all charges and denounced the probe as a political witch hunt.

This is a developing story. The video is from a previous report. Please check back for updates.



