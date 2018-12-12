Houston truck community mourns the loss of two members killed in crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A popular Houston truck community is mourning the loss of two members.

Laurence Garza and Jonathan Gonzales were both killed in a crash in the midst of Friday's heavy storms.

The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. on the Sam Houston Tollway at Wallisville Road.

The two men were both part of popular truck and car communities in the Houston area.

Many people took to social media to show their condolences, and help raise money for the men's funeral expenses.


Garza and Gonzales were also a part of On the Gas, which is a local business known for hosting big events in the truck community.

One of the men's biggest events was October Truck Month, which is an annual truck and car meet held in Baytown.

A viewing for Garza was held Wednesday at Houston Raceway in Baytown. A final viewing will be held for Garza on Thursday in Roma, Texas.

Houston Performance Trucks will also host a joint memorial fundraiser for both men on Sunday, Dec. 16 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. at the Houston Raceway Park in Baytown.
