From 'BBQ Becky' to 'Golfcart Gail,' list of unnecessary 911 calls made on blacks continues to grow

LIVING WHILE BLACK: This compilation shows all the unnecessary 911 calls that have been made on black Americans.

Numerous episodes have been reported across the nation this year in which white people have called 911 to report black people seemingly going about their normal lives.

Many of the incidents have been recorded on cellphone videos -- and have exploded on social media and gone viral.

Most of the callers have garnered nicknames pertaining to the routine activity of African-Americans they found suspicious enough to call authorities, including barbecuing in a park, playing golf, entering an apartment building where they live and even napping in the common area of a college dorm.

From "Coupon Carl" to "Cornerstone Caroline," click here to see how the year unfolded with unnecessary 911 calls on ABCNEWS.com
