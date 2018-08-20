TRAVEL

When you think Huntsville, you might not think scuba

EMBED </>More Videos

When you think of Huntsville, you might not think of THIS (KTRK)

By and Steve Campion
HUNTSVILLE, TX (KTRK) --
In this week's Texas Road Trippers segment, Pooja Lodhia and Steve Campion visit Huntsville!

The first thing you'll notice as you drive up I-45 to Huntsville is the giant Sam Houston statue towering over the side of the interstate.

"The statue itself is 67 feet," said Leara Phillips with the Sam Houston Statue Visitor's Center. "It's on a ten-foot base, so overall it's 77 feet."

The statue was built in 1994 by Houston artist, David Addicks.


Huntsville may be best known for the prison system housed there. If you're not interested in doing hard time, spending an hour or so at the Texas Prison Museum is your safer bet.

"It's the oldest prison in Texas and took in its first inmate in 1849," said Jim Willett, the director of the Texas Prison Museum.

Digital Extra: Behind the Scenes at the Prison Museum
EMBED More News Videos

Pooja and Steve behind the scenes at the prison museum



Probably the most infamous criminals affiliated with the prison were Bonnie & Clyde.

You can also find a chair that inmates called "Old Sparky."

"This is the Texas electric chair and the only one that was put into use in 1924," said Willet. "It was used up through 1964 when they stopped doing electrocutions. More than 360 men died in that chair."

But who would have thought Huntsville would be home to a premiere diving school! Brian Avenarius with Blue Lagoon Scuba helped Pooja and Steve dive right in. For $435, you can spend a weekend at the beautiful Blue Lagoon and get SCUBA certified.

Digital Extra: Steve and Pooja's entire swimming lesson
EMBED More News Videos

When you think of Huntsville, you might not think of THIS

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traveltourismHuntsville
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Road Trippers: Journey to Gruene
Go deep underground in one of Texas' largest caves
Road Trippers: Best safari park in Texas
Road Trippers: The Lost Pines in Bastrop
More Travel
Top Stories
Police: Woman opened fire at warehouse, killing manager
84-year-old man dies after being shot during walk in Baytown
Small plane crashed after hitting roof of La Porte building
Woman killed by alligator while walking dog near golf course
Woman seen throwing coffee on worker says she 'never meant harm'
Toddler stabbed to death by father in N. Texas, police say
Student gets suspended for recording school fight
Friend says she was the last to see Shanann Watts alive
Show More
Officials to release possible motive for Watts family killings
Colorado father may have strangled his family
Simone Biles sweeps US gymnastics championships
RESCUED: 21 people stranded on small boat near Texas City
Students return to Santa Fe HS 3 months after shooting
More News