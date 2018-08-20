Road Trippers: Best safari park in Texas

SAN ANTONIO, TX (KTRK) --In this edition of our "Texas Road Trippers," Eyewitness News reporters Pooja Lodhia and Steve Campion head out on a safari at the Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch.
The ranch is one of Texas' most recognized family attractions. It's a place where animals roam free and you're caged in a car. The property is located southwest of New Braunfels and is home to more than 500 animals, including some native and endangered species. Visitors can even feed some of the animals.
Tiffany Soechting is an animal specialist at the Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch.
"We're basically a moving picture. Every trip you take is going to be different," said Soechting. "The animals have the freedom to do what they want when they want."
Families from near and far road trip to the ranch, including Tip Jopson and his daughter 3-year old Zoey.
"When her eyes light up for the first time, seeing something she's never seen," said Jopson. "That amazement, that innocence ... it's really a joy."
Admission is $22 for adults and $13.50 for kids.