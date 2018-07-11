TRAVEL

Ending a long tradition, Southwest will stop serving peanuts

EMBED </>More Videos

Southwest to stop giving out peanuts as snacks (KTRK)

Southwest Airlines will stop giving away peanuts on flights next month, ending a tradition that goes back decades.

The airline said Tuesday it was pulling peanuts from all flights because of concern for passengers with peanut allergies. They will be replaced by pretzels and, on some longer flights, other free snacks.

Southwest says the decision follows months of deliberation and isn't tied to any particular incident involving passengers with allergies.

No snack is more closely identified with a U.S. airline. Over the years, Southwest used the humble legume in marketing campaigns. A blog on its website is called Nuts About Southwest.

Some of Southwest's other early quirks, like dressing flight attendants in hot pants, went out decades ago, but the peanuts survived. Until now.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelsouthwest airlinestravelair travelpeanut allergypeanutsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
What to expect as widening of I-69 continues in Ft. Bend Co.
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Road Trippers: Journey to Gruene
Go deep underground in one of Texas' largest caves
Road Trippers: Best safari park in Texas
More Travel
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News