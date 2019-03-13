HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When President Trump announced the grounding of Boeing 737 Max aircraft, several flights to and from Houston were already in the air Wednesday afternoon.
An emergency order was issued grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 aircraft in the wake of a crash of an Ethiopian Airlines jet that killed 157 people.
RELATED: Black box found after Ethiopian Airlines crash
All aircraft that were already in flight were expected to be grounded once they landed.
According to Flightaware.com, there were five aircraft to and from Houston airports when the grounding was ordered.
United Flight 1468
Aircraft: 737 Max 9
San Salvador to Houston Intercontiental
Departed: 12:43 p.m. (CST)
Arrival time: 4:39 p.m. (CDT)
United Flight 1117
Aircraft: 737 Max 9
Houston IAH to Los Angeles LAX
Departed: 12:46 p.m. (CDT)
Arrival: 2:24 p.m. (PDT)
United Flight 1815
Aircraft: 737 Max 9
Houston IAH to San Francisco SFO
Departed: 12:05 p.m. (CDT)
Arrival: 2:51 p.m. (PDT)
United Flight 1016
Aircraft: 737 Max 9
Houston IAH to Cancun CUN
Departed: 12:09 p.m. (CDT)
Arrival: 2:29 p.m. (EST)
Southwest Flight 332
Aircraft: 737 Max 8
Phoenix PHX to Houston HOU
Departed: 12:43 (CST)
Arrived: 1:35 p.m. (PDT)
5 Boeing 737 Max aircraft flew to and from Houston amid grounding order
BOEING
TOP STORIES
Show More