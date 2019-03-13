boeing

5 Boeing 737 Max aircraft flew to and from Houston amid grounding order

EMBED <>More Videos

Several flights were in the air, when the President grounded 737 Max 8 and 9's.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When President Trump announced the grounding of Boeing 737 Max aircraft, several flights to and from Houston were already in the air Wednesday afternoon.

An emergency order was issued grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 aircraft in the wake of a crash of an Ethiopian Airlines jet that killed 157 people.

RELATED: Black box found after Ethiopian Airlines crash

All aircraft that were already in flight were expected to be grounded once they landed.

According to Flightaware.com, there were five aircraft to and from Houston airports when the grounding was ordered.

United Flight 1468
Aircraft: 737 Max 9
San Salvador to Houston Intercontiental
Departed: 12:43 p.m. (CST)
Arrival time: 4:39 p.m. (CDT)

United Flight 1117
Aircraft: 737 Max 9
Houston IAH to Los Angeles LAX
Departed: 12:46 p.m. (CDT)
Arrival: 2:24 p.m. (PDT)

United Flight 1815
Aircraft: 737 Max 9
Houston IAH to San Francisco SFO
Departed: 12:05 p.m. (CDT)
Arrival: 2:51 p.m. (PDT)

United Flight 1016
Aircraft: 737 Max 9
Houston IAH to Cancun CUN
Departed: 12:09 p.m. (CDT)
Arrival: 2:29 p.m. (EST)

Southwest Flight 332
Aircraft: 737 Max 8
Phoenix PHX to Houston HOU
Departed: 12:43 (CST)
Arrived: 1:35 p.m. (PDT)
Report a Typo
Related topics:
travelhoustonboeingbush intercontinental airporthobby airportaviationus worldairplane
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BOEING
Boeing pulls off first test flight of self-flying air taxi: Video
Airliner with 110 aboard crashes, burns in Cuba field
Plane skids off runway, lands feet from Black Sea
Are pilotless planes the transportation of the future?
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Houstonian indicted in 'Varsity Blues' case weighs in
Ethiopia crash: Trump grounds Boeing 737 Max planes
It's not just you: Facebook and Instagram are down
Rain moving across SE Texas could linger into Thursday
New 'Bachelorette' revealed: See who's getting another chance at love
Fugitive kicks down door and strangles ex-girlfriend: police
Paul Manafort gets additional 3 1/2 years at 2nd sentencing
Show More
Alleged college admissions scam: Lori Loughlin in custody
Reward offered for father's killer in Sunnyside robbery
Rockets give general manager Daryl Morey 5-year extension
Former bounty hunter with gun chases porch pirate
Hooded men kill 8, themselves in Brazil school shooting
More TOP STORIES News