Big Idaho Potato Hotel: Oversized prop potato now open for business as tiny hotel

The six-ton potato, owned by the Idaho Potato Commission, has been remodeled and turned into a hotel after serving several tours on the Famous Idaho Potato Tour.
While the outside still looks like a massive spud, the inside of the giant potato has been furnished with a bed, dusty rose armchairs and a bathroom with a working sink and toilet. The Idaho Potato Commission said the newly redone potato even includes a silo with a fireplace and a hot tub.
Tiny house designer Kristie Wolfe oversaw the renovation and now rents it out on Airbnb for $200 per night near Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area outside of Boise, Idaho.