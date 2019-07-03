Travel

14-year-old boy put on wrong international flight by United

NEWARK, New Jersey -- Two parents were worried out of their minds after their 14-year-old son was put on the wrong international flight at Newark Airport.

United Airlines required Anton Berg to fly in its unaccompanied minor program when he headed to visit his grandparents.

He flew from Raleigh-Durham to Newark so he could catch a flight to Sweden.

But that is when a United agent put him on a flight to Germany instead.

His plane was on the runway taxing before the teen got the flight attendant's attention and they were able to get him off the plane.

"They track bags but they should also, of course, track the kids and have safe and sound handover procedures when they go from one flight to another," dad Christer Berg said.

The teen's parents hope their story encourages airlines to improve their unaccompanied minor programs.

RELATED: Parents say 2 young children put in hotel by Frontier Airlines after flight was diverted, without their knowledge
