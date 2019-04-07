Traffic

Woman dies in crash after driver runs through stop sign in northwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a driver was killed in a crash on Chantilly Lane near Rosslyn Road.

Police say the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe ran through a stop sign and slammed into a car around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday. Both cars ended up crashing into a tree.

The driver of the car was transported to the hospital, where she died. Police say she was not wearing a seatbelt.

Investigators are still trying to determine if charges will be filed.
