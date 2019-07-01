I-10 and 290 drivers, new work around HOV lanes means more traffic

Morning US-290 travelers exit Old Katy Road and follow signs to Uptown or I-10 East toward downtown.





Evening I-10 (Katy Freeway) westbound travelers have two options to access US-290 HOV/HOT Lanes: Exit Silber/North Post Oak Road and follow signs or exit Washington Avenue and follow signs to Old Katy Road.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Big changes are happening at METRO's Northwest Transit Center.As part of the remodel project, all HOV and HOT lane access to and from the transit center will be closed starting July 1.The closure includes ramps to and from the I-10 and the 290 HOV-HOT ramps.Buses will take detours, but that means the route could take a little longer.You'll recall, the parking lots at the transit center shut down for construction last month.Riders are now using lots across Old Katy Road.