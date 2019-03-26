More delays for Pearland Park & Ride

Traffic

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Pearland is hunting for money to help launch a Park and Ride service to the Texas Medical Center.

We first reported on the plans for a Pearland Park and Ride in July of last year.

It was initially supposed to launch last August, but a series of setbacks, including failure to secure a grant from the Houston Galveston Area Council, has pushed the launch further back.

Pearland city officials tell me they are still in conversations with Kerrville Bus Company, the operator looking to launch the program.

Once it gets funding, the service would run from the Sports Complex at Shadow Creek Ranch and make 10 stops in the TMC and nine stops downtown.

Parking would be free, with a one-way fare cost of $6.50, with options for discounted monthly memberships.

