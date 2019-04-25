Traffic

METRO considering extending a light rail line to Hobby Airport

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- What's the best way to improve your ride to Hobby Airport?

During a METRO board meeting on Thursday, some staff members presented public feedback to the board that showed support for the public transit to Hobby airport.

The board is considering five options:

  • Extend the green rail line to Hobby

  • Extend the purple rail line to Hobby

  • Extend both the purple and green line, which will join the two lines to create one final route to Hobby

  • Bus rapid transit line from downtown

  • Bus rapid transit line from the end of the purple and green lines to Hobby

METRO is also considering new options to Bush Airport as well. The plans will be carried out over the next 20 years, if approved.
