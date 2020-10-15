community impact newspaper

Heads up! A nearly 5-mile stretch of I-10 to shut down this weekend

Construction on the Elysian Viaduct bridge north of downtown Houston will close I-10 in both directions Oct. 16-19, the Texas Department of Transportation has announced.

The closure starts at 8 p.m. Oct. 16, affecting the eastbound lanes of I-10 between Shepherd Drive and I-69 and the westbound lanes between I-69 and I-45.


Crews will be making repairs to the Houston Avenue bridge over I-10 while also making progress on the new Elysian Viaduct bridge over I-10, including pouring the concrete bridge deck.

Additional connector ramp closures and detour information can be found at Houston Transtar.

The Elysian Viaduct Bridge project, expected to be completed by the end of the year, widens the former bridge structure to accommodate paved shoulders. The project also calls for shoulders to the four-lane roadway and a wider sidewalk along the northbound lanes between Runnels and Ruiz streets.

The Houston Avenue bridge repair was needed after strikes by high-load vehicles damaged the structure, TxDOT said. The bridge will ultimately be replaced under the North Houston Highway Improvement Project.

This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.
