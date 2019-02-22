State Highway 99's eastward expansion will become a reality by 2022 with a $605 million loan announced Friday.
According to TxDOT, the state agency approved the loan to The Grand Parkway Transportation Corporation for segments H and I, which adds more than 43 miles to the highway in Montgomery, Liberty, and Chambers counties.
The most recent portion of the Grand Parkway, which opened in 2016, crosses Montgomery County
$605 million loan enables 43-mile expansion of Grand Parkway
TRAFFIC
More Traffic
Top Stories
More News