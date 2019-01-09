Faulty freeway sign: The speed limit is not 20 mph

TxDOT is working to fix an erroneous message on the US-59 near the SH-288 interchange and at US-59 and Chimney Rock. The digital message boards read "Speed Limit 20," when, in fact, the regular posted speed limit is in effect.TxDOT spokesperson Danny Perez said, "We have new portable message boards as part of new 69/610 project smart work zone technology and they are malfunctioning. We are working to get it resolved."