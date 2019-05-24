Traffic

Drivers may want to avoid Galveston gridlock this Memorial Day weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're headed out this weekend, you're in luck.

TxDOT is holding off on major road closures for Memorial Day weekend.

Drivers can still expect a single lane closure on the West Loop that will impact the Galleria area. One lane will be blocked in the northbound and southbound lanes from Westpark to Bissonnet until July 1.

AAA Texas has also measured the best and worst times to hit the roads this weekend. If you're driving from Galveston, the heaviest traffic is expected on Sunday around 2 p.m.

