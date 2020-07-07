13-year-old dead, 5 others injured after 2-vehicle crash on I-45

Vehicular crimes units responded to a major accident at 23400North Fw. to a two vehicle accident. Two children 11 and 13 were taken by LifeFlight to Memorial Hermann Med Cent. The 13 yo has been pronounced deceased. Three adults taken by ground to an area hospital. #HouNews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) July 7, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 13-year-old child is dead following a two-vehicle crash on I-45 near the Hardy Toll Road.Deputies from the Harris County Sheriff's Office are responding to the crash in the 23400 block of the North Freeway.Deputies said two children, ages 11 and 13, were taken to Memorial Hermann hospital by Life Flight, and three adults were transported by an ambulance.Officials are encouraging drivers to use an alternate route because I-45 North at Hardy Toll Road is completely shut down due to the crash.