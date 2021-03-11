our america

Houston transgender icon Tommie Ross fighting to build better future for all women

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Imitation is the highest form of flattery.

In the late 1960s, a young Tommie Ross found an idol to emulate: the legendary Diana Ross, leading lady of The Supremes.

"Everything I saw, for some reason, flipped the switch on me and I was in love," Ross said.

That imitation eventually became Ross' act, then later in life it led to self-discovery.

Ross was born in Houston's Third Ward as Tommy Jones and then legally changed her name in 1990. Now, she's a legend in the world of drag.

"I've won a lot of national titles. I'm a former Miss Gay USA," Ross said.

She has also played a role in desegregating the LGBT pageants and has become a mentor for the transgender community, continuing to fight for their rights. But it took a while before she would step into heels as her authentic self. Now, she can talk candidly about the journey to the woman she has become.

"For a long time, I mislabeled myself as gay," Ross said.

She said there's a growing acceptance of the gay and lesbian communities. However, when it comes to the transgender community, they continue to be left a few steps behind.

WATCH: Stars from FX's "Pose" speak out about anti-transgender violence in ABC13 "Say Her Name" town hall

"We're fighting over the right to be in the bodies that are ours. We're talking about being able to be safe in bodies that are our bodies," Transgender Education Network of Texas Executive Director Emmett Schelling said.

Schelling said getting people to understand that being transgender isn't a choice hasn't been easy.

"Who chooses to be part of a population targeted? Who chooses to be part of a population where violence is enacted toward simply of being who we are?" Schelling said.

SEE ALSO: Report finds Texas leads U.S. in murders of trans women of color
EMBED More News Videos

"The epidemic is real": To underscore the alarming epidemic, the life expectancy of trans women of color is 35 years.



Violence against the transgender community happens all too often.

Last year, the Human Rights Campaign reported 44 transgender or gender non-conforming people were fatally shot or killed. The majority of them were Black and Latinx transgender women. In 2019, the number was 25.

The most recent U.S. transgender survey revealed 40% of participants had attempted suicide. Among the most common reasons pushing them to this point are sexual and physical assault, harassment in school and job loss due to bias.

Ross said the most critical way to bring about more acceptance and save transgender lives is by starting conversations when children are young.

"The kids nowadays by the parents embracing their children and allowing their children to say 'I'm transgender' or 'I feel different,' is so beautiful," Ross said.

When it comes to transgender representation, Ross said there's still a ways to go.

"You can't really judge the book by the cover. Even after you read the book, it's still a mystery."

SEE ALSO: List of resources and organizations that support all women

Watch "Our America: Women Forward" streaming now on the ABC13 Houston app through Roku, Fire Stick, Google TV, Apple TV and Android TV.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonour americalgbtqtransgenderlgbtq prideblack lives mattergay rightswomen's history monthequal rightswomen
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OUR AMERICA
Watch Tuesday: Women and unemployment town hall
How these 2 women became the pilot and reporter inside SkyEye
Houston judge becomes trailblazer for women in law
Houston becoming beacon in fight for women's rights
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden wants all adults eligible for COVID vaccine by May 1
Chase suspect arrested after police stand off in SW Houston
$1,400 stimulus funds to hit bank accounts starting this weekend
Child tax credit: Some families to receive $300 per child each month
Warm and humid through Saturday, cool front Sunday
Woman tied up, sexually assaulted by stranger, HPD says
Memorial Hermann to hold teacher-only vaccine drive-thru clinic
Show More
'He is our quarterback': Texans coach reaffirms commitment to Watson
Residents feel sense of comfort at church vaccine site
League City approves 1-time decrease to water rate
1 in 5 in US lost someone close in COVID pandemic: Poll
Port of Houston sees record number imports during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News