missing woman

Deputies looking for 59-year-old realtor last seen Thursday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to find a 59-year-old realtor who went missing on Thursday.

Violet Marie Mackrizz was last seen at her home in the 17000 block of Stamford Oaks Drive in the Park at Glen Arbor subdivision in northwest Harris County.

Mackrizz was last seen driving a black 2016 Mercedes A250 with Texas license plates MBV1949.

She's 5-foot-2-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Friends said it's out of character for Mackrizz to not call and not return home. She went missing after leaving for work, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

Mackrizz is a realtor with Coldwell Banker's Bellaire office, according to a profile on har.com.

If you have any information about Mackrizz, call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.
