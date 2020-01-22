Tomball-area teacher, coach accused of threatening principal with rifle

By
TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- A coach and teacher at Concordia Lutheran High School in Tomball is accused of bringing a gun to school and threatening the principal.

Mark Davis, who is listed on the school's website as a social studies and theology teacher, made an initial court appearance Wednesday morning.

According to the court appearance, Davis was apparently unhappy with a recommendation written for him by the principal for a coaching job at a different school.

Davis allegedly told another teacher that he had a gun in his classroom and was also going to bring a rifle to school.

Prosecutors say Davis also told that teacher that he felt Concordia's head baseball coach discriminated against him and did not give him the assistant baseball coach job.

Davis is facing both a felony and misdemeanor charge. He was given a $50,000 bond on the felony charge. The judge also ordered him to stay 1,000 feet away from the Concordia school, and suspended his concealed carry license.



Davis was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation by Concordia Lutheran High School.

A statement was posted to the school's Facebook page:
There was an incident at our school yesterday involving an instructor, Mr. Davis, who was illegally in possession of a firearm in his classroom. Mr. Davis teaches U.S. History and World Geography. Texas law is clear on this issue and we take incidents like this very seriously.

As soon as this information was brought to our attention, we took immediate action. In addition to criminal charges, Mr. Davis has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement in all aspects of this matter. Due to federal and state law, the information we can share at this time is limited. We will provide further information as needed; however, we felt it was important to share what we could in order to manage and dispel rumor and speculation.

Please know the safety and security of our students, our teachers and staff, and our community remains at the forefront of everything we do at Concordia Lutheran High School.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC13 for updates.

Follow Miya Shay on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tomballteacher arrestedthreatguns
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rain falls across SE Texas ahead of cold front tomorrow
The trophy stays: Astros won't be stripped of World Series title
3-year-old leads class in lunchtime prayer
Here's who will replace Kealia Ohai as Rodeo parade grand marshal
Pizza driver carjacked, forced to run from police
Beer cans spill on roadway in fatal 18-wheeler crash on North Fwy
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial opening arguments begin
Show More
Mom accused of smothering her 3 kids to death, including infant
Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at 77
1st coronavirus US case confirmed by CDC
9-year-old girl shot in Dallas road rage incident
Mom who paid off $50K debt has tips if you need to do the same
More TOP STORIES News