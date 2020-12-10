1 killed in Tomball explosion that blew walls and roof off of home

At approx 11:15pm members of the TFD and TPD responded to a reported explosion in the 200 block of Vernon St. Upon arrival, first responders found a home fully engulfed in flames.



At this time the fire has been extinguished and there is no immediate danger to the public. — City of Tomball (@CityofTomball) December 10, 2020

DEADLY HOUSE EXPLOSION: 1 person inside the Tomball home was killed, exact cause under investigation. Home is near S. Vernon & Arnold pic.twitter.com/u4PCdLS96u — Charly Edsitty (@CharlyABC13) December 10, 2020

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters responded to a possible gas explosion at a Tomball home on Vernon near Arnold overnight that left one dead.Video from the scene shows just how powerful the explosion was, completely blowing the roof and walls off of the home, leaving it unrecognizable.Neighbors say they felt the explosion as far as two miles away."Like literally our feet shook from underneath us," Michele Bancroft, who lives two miles away recalled. "We're like, 'What is going on?'""At first it sounded like a bunch of stuff on the ground floor was just shaking, but it was the whole building I was in," Cody Smith, who lives one mile away from the explosion, said. "Then I went around and talked to everyone and they said the same thing, so I got curious and came outside."The Tomball Fire Department responded to reports of a fire around 11 p.m. Wednesday.Firefighters say they actually heard and felt the explosion at the station.Firefighters were able to get the fire out quickly. The fire chief says it appears a gas explosion was the cause of the deadly incident.Authorities say there was one person inside the home who died due to the explosion.The explosion happened in the middle of a neighborhood yet incredibly, no other homes were damaged."It's extremely puzzling, quite frankly, with a detonation of that size. We did not have collateral damage in any other parts," Tomball Fire Chief Randy Parr said. "We're trying to ascertain really how the explosion occurred, and the way that the walls came out and the way the roof came up. So we think a lot of the energy was generated upwards."The Harris County Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the deadly explosion.