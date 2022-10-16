WATCH LIVE

Child allegedly stabbed and killed by mother in Tomball, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says

This is a developing story.

Daniela Hurtado
2 hours ago
TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- A child, believed to be 5 or 6 years old, was stabbed and killed by her mother in Tomball, according to the Harris County Sherriff's Office.

The young girl was allegedly stabbed or cut by her mother at Spring Creek Park on Sunday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said the mother then drove her daughter to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The mother was detained by deputies, sources told Eyewitness News.

No further information was provided, check back for updates.

